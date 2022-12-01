Family files lawsuit against woman accused of striking, killing IU student

Nathaniel Stratton was riding an electric scooter on Sept. 18 when he was allegedly struck by a car driven by 22-year-old Madelyn Howard.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The family of an Indiana University student killed in a September crash has filed a lawsuit against the woman accused in his death.

Nathaniel Stratton was riding an electric scooter on Sept. 18 when he was allegedly struck by a car driven by 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point.

It happened at the intersection of North Walnut and East 12th streets in Bloomington just before 2 a.m.

Police arrested Howard, who they say was drunk when she was driving the car that struck Stratton, then drove off, stopping a half-mile away when bystanders pointed out that she was dragging an electric scooter under the car.

A complaint for damages document filed Nov. 1 in Monroe County names Brad and Elizabeth Stratton as plaintiffs.

The suit said "Defendant, Madelyn Howard, left the traveled portion of the roadway while traveling at an excessive and unsafe rate of speed and struck Nathaniel Stratton (and) After hitting Nathaniel Stratton, Defendant, Madelyn Howard, fled the scene in her Mercedes, dragging the scooter underneath her vehicle instead of staying to render aid and/or call for medical assistance for Nathaniel Stratton."