Fall break brings busiest weekend ever at Indianapolis International Airport

Airport officials suggest arriving a full two hours before your flight departs, especially for early morning flights, the busiest time of the day.

INDIANAPOLIS — TSA officials expect about 19,000 people a day to go through security for departing flights out of Indianapolis between October 5-9.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority calls it the busiest five-day travel period in the airport’s history.

This is fall break time for Indiana schools, with many schools out for one or two weeks. Many families take advantage by going on vacation.

The Small family from Whiteland is actually large in numbers – dad, mom and four kids headed to Disneyworld. Fall break appears to be the new spring break for many Indiana families.

“Pretty much,” said Sean Small, the father. “It's nice weather in Florida. This is when we can all go."

This was a family Christmas gift last year, now months in the planning. The Smalls arrived at the airport with plenty of time to catch their plane but forgot to pack one “small” item.

"We forgot the Mickey Mouse ears at home,” mom Lindsay Small realized just before entering security. “I bought those way ahead of time and we forgot them at home."

The Christoff family from Franklin is California dreaming. But they have to head east first for a connecting flight in Charlotte.

"We decided to take the kids out of school today to allow a bit of extra time to get up here,” said mother Joanna Christoff. “And I had heard as well that it was going to be extra busy. So, we just wanted to make sure we allowed plenty of time and weren't in such a hurry and took the chance of not making it."



The Rojas family from Indianapolis is headed to Cancun for a family wedding and vacation.