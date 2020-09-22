DPW announces Indiana leaf collection dates

Residents in Indianapolis will be able to leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will begin leaf collection on Monday, Nov. 9.

Residents in Indianapolis will be able to leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week. Collection will last four weeks through Friday, Dec. 4.

Here are a few guidelines to follow during leaf collection:

Place leaves in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in wet weather.

Keep bags at least three feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.

Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.

DPW asks that residents clear leaves from storm drains to prevent drainage and flooding problems and to not rake leaves into the streets.

The collected leaves are taken to the South Side Landfill where they are composted. Residents can pick up the mulch from it in the spring at no cost.