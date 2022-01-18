Dozens relocated after fire at east Indianapolis senior living facility

INDIANAPOLIS — An early-morning fire at an east Indianapolis senior living facility has displaced more than 40 residents.
The fire at CrownPointe of Indianapolis, 7365 E. 16th Street, was reported just after midnight Tuesday. It was believed to have started in one of the rooms and extended into an attic space.
When first responders arrived, there was fire and smoke showing from the second floor and an evacuation was in progress. The facility's sprinkler system had activated.
Investigators are trying to determine how and where the fire started.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials said 45 occupants were helped to board IndyGo buses for shelter. The facility was working on relocation arrangements for them.
