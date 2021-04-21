Do you have the world's baddest dad? An Indiana brewery wants to put his face on their beer can

Nominate your dad by sharing a funny story, “bad” advice or anything you can think of that shows your dad hilariously succeeded at being well, a #2 dad.

Having trouble coming up with an idea on what to get your dad for Father's Day this year? How about getting his face on an Indiana brewery's beer can?

That's right, Bad Dad Brewing Co. in Fairmount, Indiana wants to highlight the baddest dads around. In the months leading up to Father's Day, the family-run brewery is asking people to nominate their dads for the brewery's first-ever "Bad Dad of the Year" competition.

The winning dad will get their face on the brewery's Bad Dad of the Year beer can, receive a $300 Bad Dad gift card that can be used to buy Bad Dad beer and pizza for a year.

The champion will also snag a Bad Dad swag bag, a trophy, and a special place in the brewery's Bad Dad Hall of Fame. Additional prizes will be awarded to a few dads who almost made it.

Here's what they're looking for:

"We’re looking for epic tales that best encapsulate s everything your dad (or father figure) is to you and what you think will earn them a spot in our Bad Dad Hall of Fame. A funny story, “bad” advice, a famous dad-ism, or anything you can think of that shows us how your dad hilariously succeeded at being well, a #2 dad. Photos and videos are not required, but highly encouraged—the more badass and downright crazy, the better, but please nothing illegal."

To nominate your dad (or father figure) as Bad Dad of the Year post a photo of that person on social media using the hashtag #BadDadSweepstakes and tagging @BadDadBrewing with a caption explaining why they are the ultimate #2 dad. You can also submit nominations online.