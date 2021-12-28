DNR warning Hoosiers of campsite scam

Investigators said the scam involved campsite reservations at several Indiana State Parks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigators are looking for Hoosiers who may have fallen victim to a campsite scam.

Officers believe scammers are using social media to advertise campsite rentals that are not actually paid for or available.

Investigators said the scams date back to July 2021 and happened at Trine State Recreation Area, Spring Mill State Park, Morgan-Monroe State Forest, Greene Sullivan State Forest and McCormick’s Creek State Park.

If you believe you were scammed, you can call the Conservation Central Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.