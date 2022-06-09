Darius Leonard's foundation donating to Texas business that created custom caskets for Uvalde victims

The Maniac Foundation is donating $15,000 to the owner of SoulShine Industries, a Texas company which provided custom caskets for each victim of the Uvalde shooting.

Leonard's foundation, The Maniac Foundation, is donating $15,000 to the owner of SoulShine Industries, a Texas company which provided custom caskets for each victim of the Uvalde shooting.

"Once I heard the terrible news about the Uvalde school shooting, I knew that I wanted to do something to help those suffering," Leonard said in a statement. "I am pleased to announce that The Maniac Foundation has donated 15k to Soulshine who provided each victim of the shooting with a custom casket."

SoulShine Industries previously made custom-designed caskets for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting in November 2017 and Las Vegas music festival shooting in October 2017.

"When the Soulshine team was asked to help with caskets for the Uvalde tragedy, there was no hesitation," Trey Ganen, owner of SoulShine Industries, said in a statement. "We stepped out in faith because God has always been faithful to provide. We knew God would send an army of earth angels to help us with this mission. Among many of these angels was Darius Leonard and The Maniac Foundation. We can’t thank Darius enough for stepping out on faith as well and helping us complete this mission."