The school says once its investigation is over they'll take an "appropriate course of action."

DALEVILLE, Ind. — In Delaware County, Daleville Community Schools is investigating after a post on social media showing several students forming a swastika in the high school gym.

In a statement, the superintendent says:

"Daleville Community Schools will not tolerate acts of racism, bias, unlawful harassment, or discrimination of any kind and we are profoundly disappointed and shocked by the apparent actions of the students as depicted in the images we have seen posted on social media.

This type of insensitive behavior is devastating to our school community and in no way does this incident represent the high expectations we have for our students, teachers, staff, and administrators.

We are fully aware of the situation and it is under investigation. Once that process is complete, we will determine an appropriate course of action and will follow all applicable policies and law. We urge any student or staff member with information about this incident to contact their school Principal or the Superintendent."