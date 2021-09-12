Crash causes more than 14,000 to lose power on Indy's north side

Utility crews are working to restore power after a car hit power lines on 56th Street and Keystone Avenue causing thousands to lose power.

INDIANAPOLIS — Utility crews are working to restore power to more than 14,000 customers on the north side of Indianapolis whose power went out Sunday night.

AES Indiana reported 14,137 customers lost power after a car hit a pole on 56th Street and Keystone Avenue Sunday night.

The power outages began just before 9 p.m. and are being widely reported on the north side of the city in and around Meridian-Kessler, Broad Ripple and Butler University.

AES crews are currently working to restore power to approximately 14,000 customers in the Meridian Kessler area after a car hit a pole on 56th and Keystone Avenue this evening. Thanks for your patience as we work to get the lights back on. — AES Indiana (@AESIndiana) September 13, 2021

AES estimates the power for customers in the Meridian-Kessler area will be restored by 10:45 p.m.

Nearly 300 customers living near 56th Street and Keystone are estimated to have their power restored by 1:15 a.m.

Power outages and estimated restoration times can be found on AES Indiana's website.