Crash causes more than 14,000 to lose power on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Utility crews are working to restore power to more than 14,000 customers on the north side of Indianapolis whose power went out Sunday night.
AES Indiana reported 14,137 customers lost power after a car hit a pole on 56th Street and Keystone Avenue Sunday night.
The power outages began just before 9 p.m. and are being widely reported on the north side of the city in and around Meridian-Kessler, Broad Ripple and Butler University.
AES estimates the power for customers in the Meridian-Kessler area will be restored by 10:45 p.m.
Nearly 300 customers living near 56th Street and Keystone are estimated to have their power restored by 1:15 a.m.
Power outages and estimated restoration times can be found on AES Indiana's website.
