Castleton business puts guests in their favorite game show

Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host.

Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each experience includes three game shows and a host.

Shows can also be personalized for a specific audience, including children or for bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Along with the Indianapolis location, Game Show Battle Rooms is also in Dallas, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Phoenix.