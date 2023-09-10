Community comes together to pray for the those affected by the war in Israel, both on the ground and in Indiana

The conflict between Israel and Hamas is intensifying.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A family sways as they sing in Hebrew alongside hundreds of others during a community gathering in solidarity with Israel.

One of those people in the crowd at Congregation Beth-El Zedeck was a mother whose son is in Tel Aviv.

"It pains me to read each new text knowing that the news would be beyond disturbing and beyond grim. Unfortunately, my husband and I just learned a few minutes ago that one of his good friends growing up, his daughter, son-in-law and three children under the age of four, were killed," said Helen Goldstein.

One of the speakers, Greg Maurer, said he just got back to Indianapolis from Israel on Saturday. He snapped a photo of an Israeli mayor, Ophier Lipstein, less than 24 hours before he was killed during Saturday night's attack.

"He was a friend of mine and he was a friend of this state's and this community and it's a terrible and tragic loss because had a vision, and compassion and empathy," said Greg Maurer.

Maurer's daughter, Sophie, goes to high school in Israel and is currently sheltering with friends. His wife tells us they're desperate to get her to safety.

"She needs to hear us being calm and confident and we need to hide our own fear," said Megan Maurer.

And as people in the war will be picking up their guns to fight, this community will bow their heads and pray for better days ahead.

"We pray that those who do evil are brought to justice, those who are safe remain protected, those who lost loved ones find comfort, those who are taken captive are rescued and all the people of Israel are girded with strength, so that peace may ultimately prevail in the Jewish state. May God grant strength to the Jewish people and may God bless us with peace," said Rabi Hai Schevitz with Congregation Beth-El Zedeck.