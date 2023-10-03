Autopsy: Death of Ky'air Thomas ruled sudden unexplained infant death; twin left face down in bed

The coroner’s office said examinations revealed no evidence of trauma, foul play, abuse or neglect and the manner of death is best ruled as undetermined.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas, who died weeks after he and his twin brother were found following their kidnapping in the Short North last year.

On Jan. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of East Whittier Street in southeast Columbus for a report of someone not breathing. Arriving officers found Ky’air unresponsive.

Ky'air was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:44 p.m.

According to the autopsy, the cause of death was ruled as sudden unexplained infant death with other significant conditions including unsafe sleep environment saying the infant was placed face down, unsupervised on an adult bed surrounded by excess pillows and blankets after eating.

The coroner’s office said examinations revealed no evidence of trauma, foul play, abuse or neglect and the manner of death is best ruled as undetermined.

Ky'air and his twin brother Kason were at the center of an Ohio AMBER Alert that garnered national attention when they were kidnapped in December.

Police said the mother of the boys went inside a Donatos Pizza on North High Street for a DoorDash order and left her vehicle running and unlocked with the twins inside.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was inside the restaurant when the mother walked in. Jackson walked out the restaurant's side door and got into the mother’s vehicle, police said.

Ky'air was found safe at the Dayton International Airport several hours later following the kidnapping. Kason was found safe in Indianapolis days later.