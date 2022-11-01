CFP Committee wraps up historic weekend in Indianapolis

Despite criticism about the lack of COVID safety protocols, the committee celebrated a successful weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — After an eventful weekend in Indianapolis, the College Football Playoff Committee celebrated a job well done.

The city hosted nearly 100,000 people over the weekend into Monday for the national championship game. The one thing the committee will remember about the city is the incredible volunteers.

"It seemed like there was a volunteer on every corner who had a smiling face and every answer," said Executive Director Bill Hancock. "I've never seen anything like that."

While the committee celebrated its successes, others were critical of the lack of COVID safety measures put into place for the weekend. Some doctors voiced concern over masks or vaccinations not being required to attend the game during this COVID surge.

The head of the Indianapolis host committee spoke about the decision on safety protocols Monday.

"Basically from a national perspective, we're looking at what these trends are across the United States and trying to do things within protocol and that seem acceptable," said Indianapolis CFP Host Committee President Susan Baughman. "In the case of football, the teams and universities in their own home states need to decide what they're doing for safety, and we tried to roll those protocols over into the national championship."

I am not bummed we are hosting this game. I understand it’s importance to many.



I’m sad that this was a missed opportunity to meet people where they are and employ a harm reduction approach to the pandemic.



1/ https://t.co/ryPYKHKjbL — Gabriel Bosslet (@gbosslet) January 9, 2022