College football fans take over downtown Indianapolis for Big Ten Championship

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to crown a champion.

The stage is set for the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff between the Purdue Boilermakers and No. 2 Michigan Wolverines is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

More than 70,000 football fans are expected in Indianapolis this weekend, according to staff at Visit Indy.

Local leaders expect the city will see more than $20 million in economic impact during the Big Ten Championship weekend.

"Sports really drive Indianapolis forward," said Brett Kramer, director of public relations for Indiana Sports Corp, which partners with the Big Ten. "We love sports, but our mission is really to make Indianapolis thrive through these events. We want the full restaurants. We want the full hotels. We want people to have civic pride around these events, and that's what is important to us, that we host sporting events, but the community thrives through them."

Downtown Indy, Inc. works closely with other community partners to ensure the weekend is a success.

Public Relations and Communications Manager Max Wing said visitors should prepare for large crowds.

"Just be prepared for traffic," Wing said. "When you are coming down, have a plan in place. Have that secondary plan laid out for where you're going to park. Think about that before coming down, and just have a good time. Arrive early. Stay late. Don't rush yourself."

Wing suggests checking this parking map for recommendations.

As of Friday morning, StubHub was selling tickets as cheap as $108.

At the game on Saturday will be John Purdue Club Director of Leadership and Alumni Engagement Mark Herrmann.

Purdue fans know Herrmann as one of the best players to ever wear Black and Gold.

During his time in West Lafayette, Herrmann was a unanimous first team All-American quarterback and the 1980 Big Ten Most Valuable Player.

"We had a great team and great coaches," Herrmann said. "I'd have to say the bowl games were very exciting. We beat Tennessee and Georgia Tech and Missouri."

Years later, Herrmann was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, after spending 11 years in the National Football League.

This weekend, he will be in Indianapolis cheering on his fellow Boilermakers.