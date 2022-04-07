Carmel bakery closes in observance of spending freeze to support women's rights

On July 5, employees of Classic Cakes in Carmel get a paid day off and Classic Cakes will be closed.

CARMEL, Ind. — Megan Babuska is the owner of Classic Cakes in Carmel.

"Every time we take a stance or share an opinion or values, we always lose customers. So it's always a very hard decision, said Babuska.

Babuska saw a TikTok post by @jess.0220 calling for a nationwide spending freeze for women's rights from July 3-5.

The post encourages people to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade by staying home from work and not spending any money.

"It really hit home and felt like something that was not only possible, but would also make an impact if enough people joined," said Babuska.

On July 5, Babuska's employees get a paid day off and Classic Cakes will be closed.

"This is a big enough issue where we needed to make a statement, take a stand," said Babuska. "We have a history of standing up for people in our community.

Many anti-abortion advocates also took a stand at the statehouse on Wednesday.

A nurse who did not want to give her last name was among that group.

"We do care about women," said Elizabeth, an ICU Nurse. "We aren't just pro-birth. No one is forcing anyone to have babies, but if you get pregnant and you're carrying a human being already, that human being deserves the right to life as much as you do."

PHOTOS: Thousands of Hoosiers voice support, opposition of abortion ruling

Indiana Right To Life president and CEO Mike Fichter reacted to the SCOTUS decision.

"We've come a long way since 1973 – and this monumentally historic SCOTUS decision gives Hoosiers the opportunity to come together as a loving and compassionate people to revisit Indiana abortion laws," said Fichter.

For Babuska, she said people should have the right to choose.

"It's too complicated to make a black and white law," Babuska said.

According to a recent Gallup poll, of the 1,007 American adults surveyed, 55% identify as pro-choice compared to 39% who identify as pro-life.

Fichter said Indiana is the fifth-most pro-life state in the country

"Today on the 4th of July, Hoosiers are celebrating the Declaration of Independence and its inalienable right to life. We now have a historic opportunity, after more than 539,000 babies have lost their lives to abortion in Indiana since 1973, to value all life, including unborn children, and to provide care and support for pregnant moms," said Fichter.

According to Fichter, "since Roe was decided 50 years ago, medical science has proven that unborn babies have a heartbeat, develop brainwave activity, can hear, develop noses, mouths, fingernails, organs and nervous system, and can kick, grasp objects and hiccup – all well before 15 weeks of development."

Babuska said the issue of abortion is complicated.

"The people I've talked to who are on the other side of the issue feel like the decision that's made is to now save babies' lives, but that's all that they're talking about," she said. "I feel like there's a lot more complicated stuff going on. Like all the exceptions that people are saying are OK. That's the right to choose that's being taken away. All those exceptions that are being outlawed in other states right now."

Babuska said she stands by her decision to close Tuesday and hopes her customers choose to come back.