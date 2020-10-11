The worker said a supervisor asked her to make-up information for households she couldn’t make contact with.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette census worker claims she was told to falsify data in order to complete outstanding forms.

“They kept saying they want us to close it out, they want us to close it out,” said Pamela Roberts. “Then he said ‘well, you need to just fill out the information.'”

Roberts said she began working as census data collector in the summer. She says in mid-October, a supervisor asked her to make-up information for households she couldn’t make contact with.

“They said the average family was four, so that’s what they wanted me to put down,” said Roberts.

Roberts said she filled out about a half dozen forms before telling her manager she was uncomfortable with the situation.

“It was lying and not being honest, and I’m a very honest person and it just rubbed me the wrong way,” said Roberts.

She did not disclose the name of the manager involved out of concerns they could face repercussions.

Local census officials said the matter was being investigated by national authorities and would not provide further comment.