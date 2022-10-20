'Nothing stopping them from doing it' | Cars caught driving on Monon Trail

A portion of Broad Ripple Avenue is closed because of construction. So instead of drivers turning around, some use the Monon as a shortcut to avoid the traffic.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a lot to see on the Monon Trail, but headlights shouldn’t be one of them.

In the last month, pedestrians and bicyclists say drivers are taking dangerous shortcuts on the pedestrian trail, despite blinking lights and signs.

“There is nothing protecting the lane and nothing stopping them from doing it,” said Tyler Brock, who uses the trail to bike to work.

In the last week, Brock has taken pictures of at least two drivers using the Monon as a road near Broad Ripple Avenue.

“It was like it was casual or normal. They just pulled through the construction, hooked a left onto the Monon and drove north,” Brock said.

Then on Tuesday, someone else spotted the same thing and posted a photo on Twitter.

“I felt a lot of anger and sadness,” Brock said.

Right now, a portion of Broad Ripple Avenue is closed because of construction. So instead of drivers turning around, they use the Monon as a shortcut to avoid the traffic.

The dangerous detour isn’t just happening in one area. Earlier this month, Sean McManus spotted a car driving on the Monon near 42nd Street.

“This year, I have personally witnessed maybe a dozen cars on the Monon,” he said.

McManus bikes to work every day. He said compared to previous years, this one is worse.

“People think it’s a road. It’s as wide as a normal road, and there is nothing preventing a car from driving on it,” McManus said.

In 2019, it also happened in Carmel. A biker shared a video of a car coming right at them on the Monon.

So, why does it keep happening? It’s a question that baffles bicyclists and pedestrians.

“You could put a bollard here today, and it would save lives,” Brock said.

IMPD said it’s aware of the issue and will have their district cars and IMPD rangers do periodic checks to resolve this issue.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works plans to add orange barrels at the entrances of the trail on Broad Ripple Avenue as a temporary fix and work on more permanent solutions.