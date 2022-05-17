Carmel Police ask for public's help in search for missing teen

Police said 17-year-old Curtis Martin left his home Monday evening in the 4600 block of Allen Drive.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Police have issued an alert about a missing teen.

In a social media post, the department said 17-year-old Curtis Martin left his home Monday evening in the 4600 block of Allen Drive.

Curtis was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, brown Dockers and brown Sperry shoes.

Police believe Curtis knocked on the door of a nearby residence, seeking assistance.

If you have information that could help police locate Curtis, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.