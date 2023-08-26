Capitol Improvement Board approves turf replacement for Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are getting a new field to play on next year.
Don't worry. They are staying at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But the Capitol Improvement Board is replacing the turf on the field.
It's expected to cost about $1.2 million.
Plans call for the old turf to be removed in March, just ahead of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming trials.
The new turf will be installed in July.
The NFL players association has pushed to change the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, saying it causes more injuries than many other fields.