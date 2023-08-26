Capitol Improvement Board approves turf replacement for Lucas Oil Stadium

The $1.2 million project is set to begin in March, 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are getting a new field to play on next year.

Don't worry. They are staying at Lucas Oil Stadium.

But the Capitol Improvement Board is replacing the turf on the field.

It's expected to cost about $1.2 million.

Plans call for the old turf to be removed in March, just ahead of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming trials.

The new turf will be installed in July.