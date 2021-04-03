Brozinni Pizzeria opening 2nd central Indiana location

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Brozinni Pizzeria is coming to Speedway.
The New York-style pizza place will replace the 1911 Grill inside the Speedway Indoor Karting building, which is owned by Andy and Sarah Fisher O'Gara.
"While it was hard for us to make the decision to close the doors to 1911 Grill, we are excited to welcome Brozinni’s into the fold at 1067 Main Street," Andy said in a press release. "Our focus will be shifting to Speedway Indoor Karting and even more specifically to our private events. Brozinni’s will be the perfect complement to that, and we are glad to have them on board."
Brozinni Pizzeria will offer pizza by the slice during lunch hours and a full menu during dinner hours.
Owners James Cross and Molly Wallace are expecting to open the Speedway location in late spring or early summer.
Brozinni Pizzeria already has one location on the south side of Indianapolis at 8810 S. Emerson Ave.