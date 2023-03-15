Brownsburg couple arrested for alleged roles in Capitol riot

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Law enforcement arrested a Brownsburg couple Wednesday for their alleged roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Court documents say 38-year-olds Arthur Reyher and Jessica Reyher were among those who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers who were guarding the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to court documents, the Reyhers took part in the confrontation with law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol.
Around 2:45 p.m., the Reyhers were part of the rioters who were coordinating pushes against police officers. Court documents say the couple entered the tunnel three different times to try to push against police officers to gain access of the Capitol building.
One police officer screamed in pain as the weight of the rioters' pushes pinned him between a shield and a door, court documents say.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Reyhers are both expected to make their initial court appearances Wednesday, March 15.
They have each been charged with civil disorder — a felony — and several misdemeanor offenses.
In the more than two years since the Capitol riot, nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in almost every state for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Anyone with additional information on the Capitol riot is asked to call 1-800-225-5324 or go to tips.fbi.gov.