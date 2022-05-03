'Jacob Pickett Remembrance Day' honors life and legacy of fallen deputy

Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett died in March 2018 when a suspect shot him during a police chase.

BOONE COUNTY, Indiana — The Boone County community honored the life and legacy of Deputy Jacob Picket on Saturday; the four-year anniversary of his line of duty death.

Pickett was killed when Lebanon police officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on a woman on Yates Street. Officers on the warrant detail recognized another wanted person, John D. Baldwin, Jr.

Police said Baldwin was ordered to stop, but he and two other people got into a car and fled. A short pursuit ensued and officers were joined by assisting deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

The car, driven by Baldwin, Jr., stopped on Indian Springs Road, and all three occupants ran. Police say it was during the foot pursuit that Deputy Pickett was shot.

Jacob Pickett Remembrance Day not only pays tribute to his sacrifice, but also makes sure the tragedy of his loss is overshadowed by good.

Every year people give back to others just like Jake would. At Saturday's event, there were police demonstrations, food vendors and kids' activities.

The event raised money for the Jake Pickett Response Organization, which Jake's wife Jen started to honor the way her husband lived — not how he died.

"Jake lived his life giving to others," Jen told 13News in an interview last year. "He'd give you the shirt off his back. He would jump out of a car to push a stranded car. He helped me. If you needed help with something to call him, he was there."

The day also helps support the Pickett family.

"The community's come together to support Jen, to never forget Jake's sacrifice and [we'll] never forget Jen and the family and we'll be there for the rest of her life to carry her and the boys on," said Sheriff Mike Nielsen.