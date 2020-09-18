Bloomfield couple shot, wife killed, during apparent robbery in Indianapolis

A couple that owns a commercial roofing company in Bloomfield, Indiana, was shot during an apparent robbery early Thursday on the city's west side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A couple that owns a commercial roofing company in Bloomfield, Indiana, was shot during an apparent robbery early Thursday on the west side of Indianapolis while working on a trailer.

The wife, 40-year-old Wilma Hochstetler, died at the scene. Her husband, Jonathan, survived a bullet through his neck. Their six-year-old son witnessed the incident.

Family and friends said Jonathan was working on roofing project on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday. A tire had blown out on their trailer. Early in the evening, Jonathan sent workers with the truck back to Bloomfield. Wilma then drove the truck to Indianapolis with a spare tire. After replacing the trailer tire, they noticed a problem with the lights on the trailer. It was now well after midnight.

While working on the lights, two men approached, pulled out guns and robbed the couple. They took money and Wilma’s mobile phone, then shot the couple as they left. Wilma died instantly. Jonathan took a bullet through his neck but remained conscious. He went to the truck to retrieve his phone and called 911. The couple’s six-year-old son was sitting in the truck during the incident. IMPD responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of High School Road.

Jonathan’s father Sam said his son underwent surgery Thursday night to fuse three broken vertebrae together in his neck. But he suffered no paralysis and is expected to recover fully. He also has broken bones in his jaw and face.

IMPD have not released any suspect information.

The couple owns J & W (Jonathan & Wilma) Commercial Roofing n Bloomfield. They were actively involved in mission work. They have four children - three daughters and a son - ages 16, 13, 10 and 6.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help pay for Jonathan’s medical expenses.