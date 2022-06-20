Ball State student crowned Miss Indiana 2022

Elizabeth Hallal, a southern Indiana native and Ball State student, will represent the Hoosier state at the Miss America pageant this December.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Ball State student and southern Indiana native will represent the Hoosier state at this year's Miss America pageant.

Miss Southern Heartland Elizabeth Hallal was crowned Miss Indiana in Zionsville on Saturday, earning her $11,000 in scholarships and the chance to compete for the title of Miss America on Dec. 17.

The Georgetown native also won the preliminary red carpet, preliminary talent, outstanding vocalist and performing arts awards, each of which earned her additional money to continue pursuing her education. Combined with the money received for winning the title, Hallal earned a total of more than $13,000 in scholarships.

She'll spend the next year promoting her social impact initiative, "The Triple A Project: Accessibility to the Arts for All." Fittingly, her talent was a theatrical vocal performance of "Defying Gravity," the signature song from the musical "Wicked."

In an Instagram post following the crowning Hallal said she's excited for what lies ahead this year.

"I am so excited for the year ahead of me, and I am so thankful the judges saw imperfect, quirky me as the next Miss Indiana. I truly believe I allowed my heart to shine in everything I did during this competition, and I will continue to lead with my heart through the next year, as an example of kindness, connection, and service-doing (yes, service-doing). Over the next 365 days, I am committed to using my platform and new sparkly hat to bring the arts to all across our state, making creative opportunities more accessible and equitable," her statement said, in part.

Hallal wasn't the only one who dazzled the judges this past week. Kayla Patterson, formerly Miss Duneland's Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen on Saturday.

The Randolph County native and recent Monroe Central Jr./Sr. High School graduate, won $7,000 in scholarships. She will represent Indiana at the Miss America's Outstanding Teen pageant in Dallas in August.