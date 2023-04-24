Avon HS band to perform in 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Parade officials surprised the high school band with the announcement Monday morning.

AVON, Ind. — The Avon Marching Black & Gold are heading to New York City in 2024.

Officials with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade surprised the high school band with the announcement Monday morning.

Out of hundreds of applicants, the band was selected as one of 10 to perform in the 2024 edition of the annual holiday parade.

"The Avon Marching Black & Gold consistently sets a national standard of excellence, constantly raising the bar and winning awards and honors across all marching arts as one of the premier band programs in America," said Wesley Whatley, creative producer for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. "On behalf of the Macy’s Band Selection Committee, I am proud to welcome the talented students of Avon High School to showcase their talent on a national stage at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!"

The 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 28 and will air live on WTHR beginning at 9 a.m. ET.