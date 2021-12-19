Amp Harris honored at annual Christmas toy giveaway

For the past 15 years, Amp Harris has given away thousands of toys and put a smile on countless local children's faces.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Businessman, event promoter and humanitarian Amp Harris received one of the state's highest honors Saturday - the Sagamore of the Wabash Award.

For the past 15 years, Harris has given away thousands of toys and put a smile on countless local children's faces at his annual "AMP Harris and Friends Put a Smile on a Child's Face for Christmas Toy Giveaway."

But this time, it was his face that was wearing the smile. "…Emotional because the work I do in the community is not really about me. It's about showing kids that come up like me that you can do anything you put your mind to, that you dream about. All you have to do is apply yourself," said Harris.

Every year he spends more than $10,000 on toys. Most of the money comes out of his own pocket. He dedicated the award to his mother because he said she is his biggest inspiration.

"I believe in the power of prayer. My mother prayed over me. She continuously does that to this very day. She instills in me the traits I try and live by every single day," said Harris.

For the past two years, Harris has hosted the toy giveaway at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Imani and her family were one of the 1200 families who received a helping hand this Christmas. She said Harris is leading by example. "We are here because of him. We thank him for that. It's something we don't get to see a lot. We are grateful," said Imani.

The award is given to those who have rendered distinguished service to the state or to the governor. Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said that's a perfect description of Harris. "He has so much time for our community and kids especially people who need a special leg up in life," said Myles.