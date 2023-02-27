Police: Person detained after 'armed subject' reported on IU Bloomington campus

Police directed people to take shelter and lock their doors Monday evening.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University Police detained a person Monday evening after the department issued a "take shelter" alert.

Just before 10 p.m., people on the Bloomington campus were told to take shelter and lock doors after someone reported seeing an armed person around 3rd Street and Faculty Boulevard.

In a 10:09 p.m. update, IUPD tweeted officers were in the area of 3rd St., Fess and Indiana "searching for a white male with a dark hoodie. Subject carrying large object. Stay clear of area."

At 10:20 p.m., police said "IUPD has the suspect detained and confirmed there is no threat to the campus" and advised people to resume "normal operations."

No injuries were reported.

There's no word on whether a weapon was recovered when police located the person.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.