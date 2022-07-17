Amid crime spike, self defense classes in higher demand in Central Indiana

"I do believe it's a scarier time," said one instructor. "I believe people should be aware as they can be and have an option."

INDIANAPOLIS — Experts say self-defense classes are in higher demand because of a spike in crime.

As students head to college this fall, the Central Indiana Police Foundation is offering some upcoming classes that could protect students while also giving back to local police departments.

Bud Lich of The Shooting Institute has been a firearms and martial arts instructor for decades.

"I got my blackbelt in 1979, so a while," Lich said.

He said crime has changed.

"I do believe it's a scarier time," Lich said. "I believe people should be aware as they can be and have an option."

He recently began partnering with CIPF to offer self-defense classes.

"All the energy people spend on screaming and slapping, they could get away if they had a little knowledge on what to do," said Lich.

Lisa Rollings, CIPF's executive director, is sending her daughter to college this fall, which helped them come up with the idea.

The first class taught potentially life-saving skills to 55 young adults, with all the money benefitting local police.

"We raised $4,000 last time. That can buy a lot of trauma supplies and a lot of tourniquets," Rollings said.

Lich teaches eight self-defense techniques and how to be more aware.

"Elevators and getting into your car," Lich said. "Makes you more of an aware person. If you can spot trouble, that's better than anything we can teach, because you can avoid it."

He hopes you never have to use his class, but you'll know these three principles if you do.

"Be aware, when you do attack, you want to be fast and aggressive and three, you don't necessarily have to wait. If you know you're being attacked you can defend yourself and get out of there," Lich said.

The next class is on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at Westfield Middle School. The following class is Monday, July 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Plainfield High School gym.