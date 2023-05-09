Adult dies, child injured by dog bite in east Indianapolis neighborhood

IMPD officers responded to a report of an aggressive animal at a home on Forsythia Drive, near East 16th Street and Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a person who was bitten by a dog on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

IMPD officers responded to a report of an aggressive animal at a home on Forsythia Drive, near East 16th Street and Post Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people with injuries related to dog bites.

An adult who had been bitten died at the scene. A child was also bitten and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the IMPD Homicide Office are on the scene to conduct an investigation.