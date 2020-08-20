2019 Indy 500 winner helping dogs find their forever homes

Simon Pagenaud, the reigning Indy 500 champ, took time away from practice Wednesday to do his part in helping four dogs get adopted.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: In the video Carlos said IndyHumane, while it is actually Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

2019 was quite a year for IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud. Not only did he win the Indianapolis 500 in May, he also married his longtime girlfriend, Hailey, just a few months later.

So obviously, there's a lot of love in Pagenaud’s life right now. He loves his new bride, he loves racing, he loves (and misses) IndyCar fans — and he loves his Jack Russell terrier named Norman.

"I love dogs because we say that they are the best human friend or companion," Pagenaud said. "It's quite amazing to see the relationship you can build with an animal. And for me, it's really with dogs. I've had dogs my whole life. I just really enjoy helping and giving back. It's a passion of mine."

That passion has been in Pagenaud's life since he was a boy.

"Having a dog was really good for my education," he said. "I had a dog when I was 6 years old and having to be responsible for giving the dog food and educating the dog as a young age, it gives you a sense of responsibility in life and also the love, the love of a dog. Knowing how to just give love to an animal as well respect him, I hold it very dear to my to my heart."

Like the rest of the world, 2020 has been a bit of a rough ride for Pagenaud. Not only has his wife been away as he focuses on repeating as the Indy 500 champ, Norman is staying away as well. Without Hailey, Norman and his thousands of fans at the track, the last few weeks have been pretty lonely for Pagenaud.

"This season's been different," Pagenaud said. "We're going to the track later, and we're coming back sooner, so Haley and Norman haven't been traveling, and this first week in Indy just feels lonely, you know. No dog to greet me at the door."

So, Pagenaud decided he would combine all the things he misses by spending the day on a smaller track, having a blast with four dogs looking to be adopted, as well as a couple of die-hard IndyCar fans too.

"It's great to be able to interact with fans at a safe social distance," Pagenaud said. "Unfortunately, we haven't seen any fans this year, so it is so great that we're able to do this. It's important for me, you know, as a defending champion to show everybody that we care. We are just as sad not to see the fans at the track. It is definitely not the same energy. We're grateful that we are racing but also so grateful for all the support. We just don't want to be forgotten, and we'll be back."