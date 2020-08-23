At the scene, officers found a second victim who had been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy has died after a double shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12:40 p.m., IMPD responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Belhaven Drive. This is just east of the Washington Square Mall.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound(s). The boy was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

While on scene, officers found a second person who had been shot. The second victim was treated at the scene for a non-life threatening injury.