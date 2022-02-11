Carlos Diaz announces family move, will leave 13Sunrise in December

Carlos joined WTHR in August 2016 as a Sunrise reporter.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sunrise anchor Carlos Diaz announced Wednesday he's stepping away from the anchor desk to move to Florida with his family.

"My wife and I have been discussing this permanent move to Florida for several months, both with her extended family and my extended family already living there," Carlos said. "We have prayed on this for weeks, and we 100% believe this is best for our family."

Carlos joined WTHR in August 2016 as a Sunrise reporter and was promoted to the anchor desk in 2020. During his time here, he covered a presidential inauguration, the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He also brought smiles to viewers with his hundreds of feature stories about the people, places and events that make central Indiana special.