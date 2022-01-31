1 dead in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Shady Lane just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an east side shooting Monday evening.

At around 7:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metro Police officers were called to the 4300 block of Shady Lane, which is near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue. They found a person outside with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't shared any information about a suspect or a possible motive.

IMPD said it is the city's 18th homicide this year.