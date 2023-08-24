Prosecutor says school board member who helps train school police “lied,” tried to hide past discipline

“I am proud of my career in law enforcement and the impact I made on the people I served. It was an honor to work alongside some of the best officers in the profession. Although I have moved on from that chapter of my life, my mission to glorify God through loving my family and serving our community remain unchanged.”

While running for school board, Lyday promised to “hold everyone accountable.” He declined multiple 13News requests for an interview about the allegations.

While no longer school police chief, Lyday remains in leadership roles that impact thousands of school children in Indiana. He is currently the executive director of the Indiana School Resource Officer’s Association , which trains school police across the state. He also serves as a school board member for the Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township .

Lyday resigned from his position as police chief in October 2022, while under investigation but before the letter was sent. Law enforcement experts tell 13 Investigates such a determination from the prosecutor is often career-ending because it calls into question whether an officer’s testimony or investigation can be trusted.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor took steps to warn other law enforcement agencies that the former Avon Schools police chief may not be truthful in his work-related duties, records show. 13 Investigates learned the prosecutor sent a letter to the school district reporting he found evidence Chase Lyday “lied," "failed to disclose" past discipline and, under Lyday’s leadership, school police "negatively affected... investigations.”

When 13 Investigates emailed Lyday, he said it was the first time he learned his name was on such a list. As recently as May, Lyday said no one from the county had contacted him about it.

“That is a big deal,” said Dr. Robert Girod an Associate Professor at Indiana State University’s School of Criminology Security Studies . "You get caught lying once, how can we ever use you again? What can we use you for? I can't use you as a traffic officer to make a drunk driving arrest. I can't use you as detective to testify in a criminal case because you're a liar."

For prosecutors and police alike – ending up on one of these lists can be career ending especially if the officer’s truthfulness came into question even though an issue may not rise to the level of decertification – a process that strips a person’s ability to serve as a law enforcement officer.

Many prosecutors and law enforcement agencies create these lists in an effort to comply with two Supreme Court decisions. Brady v. Maryland requires the state to reveal exculpatory evidence – or information that could prove a defendant is not guilty. Gilgo v. United States later broadened that information to include evidence that could impeach a state witness. An officer could be placed on a Brady or Giglio list for a host of reasons, but one of the most serious reasons is for untruthfulness.

At the end of 2022, 13 Investigates spotted Chase Lyday’s name on a list of three officers the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office considered possibly problematic if they were called to testify as a witness. Lyday’s was the most recent addition - added Dec. 5, 2022. That list is often called a Brady or Giglio list.

Upon further investigation, Avon Police decided to request Lyday’s disciplinary history from a former employer – the Marion County Sheriff’s Office .

Nugent went on to write, “My personal and professional concerns are relevant to his engagement in court proceedings where we are compelled to disclose materials associated with Brady and Giglio matters.”

The incidents may seem innocuous to many people but not to the deputy chief.

The police department told Prosecutor Delp that was one of two incidents of untruthfulness that they documented during Lyday’s nearly three years serving as school chief. The second involved him arriving at work late in the afternoon. Police say Lyday told a subordinate he was assisting a group training with other first responders at a local school. Avon Police wrote “Lyday never assisted” at the school event.

In an email, Deputy Chief Brian Nugent wrote, “I found this deception to be very alarming and notified Avon Schools Superintendent Scott Wyndham.”

On Sept. 30, 2022, police say an Avon school resource officer received a text message from “Chief Chase” asking them to lead a drill. The reason? Lyday was “going to be stuck in a meeting at the Avon PD.”

Sex offenders left unchecked :

In that information, Avon police learned Lyday was accused of failing to check on five sex offenders in 2018 while serving as a reserve deputy for the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

13 Investigates reviewed a three-page written reprimand from Lyday’s supervising lieutenant addressing the problem. It showed that one of the men Lyday was supposed to supervise went unchecked for seven months.

The letter states, Lyday received three email notices to check on the sex offenders before a lieutenant spoke to Lyday in person and told him to complete the checks by the end of the week. The letter states at the end of the deadline Lyday reported he had “attempted multiple times” to reach the sex offenders “with no luck.”

However, the lieutenant reported what Lyday told him was not true, writing Lyday “ignored” an order to complete the checks, and Lyday’s claim he physically tried to check on two of the sex offenders was “not truthful.”

Lyday received a 10-day suspension as a result. The Avon Police report it is unclear if Lyday served the suspension. A letter from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s legal representative to 13 Investigates shows Lyday resigned from his position with Marion County the day after that suspension was supposed to be completed.

Lyday served from June 2012 to March 2018 with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He was a full-time deputy for about two years and then became a non-paid reserve deputy in 2014. Over that time Avon Police found he had four written disciplinary actions and was suspended for a total of 41 days.

The Avon Police department says Lyday did not report all of those issues when he applied for school police chief. The department sent a report to the county prosecutor stating, after reviewing Lyday’s file, investigators found he "falsely answered" more than a dozen questions in his Personal History Statement – including omitting the 2018 incident.

Avon Police Chief Sean Stoops flagged 14 questions in the history statement including questions about lying at work and falsifying documents, according to a memo he sent to the county prosecutor.