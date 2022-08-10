New Hocking Hills State Park lodge now open

The Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center features 81 rooms for guests to stay in, a restaurant, grab-and-go café, pools and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center officially opened to the public Saturday after being under construction for the past two years.

The new 74,000 square-foot lodge located on state Route 664 South officially opened Oct. 8. It features 81 rooms for guests to stay and a view of the surrounding Hocking Hills State Park.

Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz were there to help cut the ribbon for the new lodge.

“Hocking Hills attracts millions of visitors each year, and this new lodge will provide an even greater experience for Ohio and all its visitors,” said DeWine. “We’re happy to give people a place to relax after a day of learning and exploring in beautiful Hocking Hills.”

The $40 million visitor lodge takes the place of the state park's former restaurant and conference center which was destroyed by a fire in 2016.

Take a look at the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

“There is so much local flavor that people will see all over the lodge,” said General Manager Todd Tucker. “The artwork, the live-edge lumber that surrounds the bar, the Nelsonville-made mantles above the fireplaces on the fireside concourse - all of these things are from right here in Ohio and it’s those special touches that make this place even more exceptional.”

The property includes full-service dining at the "Rock House Restaurant and Pub," a grab-and-go café, a formal event space that holds up to 230 people, fitness center, gift shop, indoor and outdoor pools and more.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome people into this new lodge that was a real labor of love for us at ODNR,” said Mertz. “From the rooms to the restaurant, to the outdoor views – this lodge was our gift to Ohioans, and we hope they come and enjoy it.”

According to the website, a room with a king-sized bed runs approximately $179 a night. A room with two queen beds with a balcony is $209 a night.

Opening reservations begin as early as Oct. 9, ODNR stated in a release.