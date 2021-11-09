WATCH: Florida divers install massive underwater flag in honor of 9/11

Divers in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary carried the giant 30-by-40-foot flag about 60 feet beneath the ocean's surface.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Divers in the Florida Keys installed an American flag underwater to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Divers in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary carried the giant 30-by-40-foot flag about 60 feet beneath the ocean's surface and affixed it to the kingpost of the General Hoyt S. Vandenberg.

The historic military shipwreck was intentionally sunk to be an artificial reef.