Fruit sold at Walmart recalled due to Listeria concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20 varieties of fresh fruit sold at Walmart are being recalled over health concerns.

Country Fresh has expanded a recall of pre-cut or sliced fruits that could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk to contract a serious infection. Healthy individuals who come in contact with the organism could experience symptoms including fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recall affects apples, grapes, mangoes, pineapples, and cantaloupe sold in packages at Walmart stores. Click here for a list of the products affected and their associated product codes and expiration dates.

The affected products have "best if used by" dates ranging from October 3-11, 2020. The items were shipped to Walmart distribution centers and stores in Indiana, Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.