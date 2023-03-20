Temporary visitor restrictions to end at most Marion County hospitals

Most hospitals in Marion County will resume standard visitor policies as officials see cases of RSV and influenza drop.

INDIANAPOLIS — Temporary visitor restrictions will be lifted at most hospitals across Marion County, the Marion County Health Department announced Monday.

As flu activity declines in the state, standard visitor policies will be resumed at hospitals within Community Health Network, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Indiana University Health, Ascension St. Vincent and Eskenazi Hospital.

Restriction policies will not be lifted at Riley Hospital for Children and Roudebush VA Medical Center.

Temporary visitor restrictions began in early December at the recommendation of Marion County Public Health Department Director Virginia A. Caine, M.D., as a way to protect patients, hospital staff and other visitors during a time of high flu activity and the respiratory illness RSV.

The Marion County Health Department also noted individual hospitals may have specialty areas that limit visitors as part of normal visitor policy, so anyone wanting to visit a patient at a specific facility should still check their specific hospital's policy.

Even with the decline in flu activity, Caine reiterated it is important for anyone with the flu or flu-like symptoms to stay home until symptoms are resolved and not visit a patient in the hospital.