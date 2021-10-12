'Pizza is not working' | Pharmacists band together to raise awareness about working conditions

Worker shortages and supply chain issues are stretching many pharmacy staffs in the United States thin.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret pharmacies across the country are dealing with staff shortages. Many are being forced to reduce hours, causing longer lines.

"They are having to work seven, 10, 12, 14 days in a row just to keep pharmacies open because there just isn't the staff to come in and relive them," said Dr. Veronica Vernon with the Indiana Pharmacist Association.

On top of that, many are faced with supply chain issues and are unable to fill important prescriptions on time.

"Once upon a time, we were getting products on a regular basis and now things are late. Things are delayed," said Tony Kantzavelos with Nora Apothecary.

It is issues that Amy Roy knows all too well. She has been in the industry for almost two decades.

"With those shortages, it makes it harder and harder to do our job," Roy said.

That's why she is helping lead a movement called "#PizzaIsNotWorking." It's an online campaign to bring awareness to working conditions in pharmacies saying rewards like free pizza or gift cards aren't enough.

"We want you to do this number of prescriptions a day. We want you to make this number of phone calls a day. We want you to give this many shots a day and I understand it is a business. I get that, but I need help," Roy said.

The hashtag was started by an Oklahoma pharmacist. Since then, more than a dozen states have joined.

Pharmacists say the added responsibilities during the pandemic have made matters worse and could lead to serious mistakes.

"My friend said you don’t know the number of times we have gotten home and gotten the wrong medication. The wrong label on the bottle and I am just like, 'Oh my gosh!' Someone is going to get hurt. Something has to change," Roy said.

Roy and the Indiana Pharmacist Association are working to improve conditions and brainstorm solutions. For now, they ask Hoosiers to be patient and contact their representatives.

"Something has to change. This can't continue," Roy said.