Medical workers can win free Crocs, scrubs this week

For National Nurses Week, Crocs is bringing back its Free Pair for Healthcare program and partnering with FIGS to give away scrubs, too.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanks to a 1974 proclamation by President Nixon, May 6-12 is designated as National Nurses Week, which was chosen partially because May 12 is the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale.

To mark the week, for the third year in a row, Crocs is running its Free Pair for Healthcare program to provide 10,000 pairs of their slip-on shoes to health care workers who register for the giveaway.

New this year is Crocs' partnership with FIGS, which is also donating 10,000 sets of it medical scrubs to give away.

Crocs said it has donated nearly 1 million pairs of shoes to health care workers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are humbled to have seen such a positive response to Free Pair for Healthcare over the past two years and are thrilled to continue supporting and celebrating our healthcare heroes in partnership with FIGS," said Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs, in a press release about expanding the giveaway.

Any medical professional can enter the giveaway, which ends at 12 p.m. ET on May 12.

The free Crocs and scrubs will be distributed at random and winners will be notified within 24 after the contest ends.