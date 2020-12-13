Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: First vaccines on the way

Sunday's latest Indiana headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

IU Health Methodist to receive, administer vaccines Wednesday

A spokesperson for IU Methodist told 13News that the hospital talked to federal government and state leaders Saturday.

Some states will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday but IU Health Methodist says it expects to be receiving and administering the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Because this is an evolving situation and there has already been a lot of changes in just 24 hours, more changes and updates are expected so IU Methodist says that date could change as shipping of the vaccine unfolds next week.

Trucks with first COVID-19 vaccine in US get ready to roll

The first trucks carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States are getting ready to roll out of a Michigan manufacturing plant. The shipments Sunday morning will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history.

The shots that are critical to stopping the nation’s coronavirus outbreak are destined to reach states a day later. Initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine will likely be limited to health workers and nursing home residents.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine Friday, saying it is highly protective and presents no major safety issues.

Ball State President tests positive for COVID-19

Ball State University announced Saturday that President Geoffrey Mearns has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university says Mearns is not showing symptoms but got tested out of an abundance of caution.

Mearns is quarantining at home with his wife.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 16 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 297.8 thousand deaths and 6.2 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 71.7 million confirmed cases with more than 1.6 million deaths and 46.9 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US sets another daily deaths record

U.S. officials say the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning. It comes after the U.S. hit another grim daily record Friday, recording 3,309 deaths related to COVID-19. In California, officials are hoping that a three-week stay-at-home order imposed this week on the agricultural San Joaquin Valley will relieve a COVID-19 burden that has filled up 97% of the area's intensive-care beds.

COVID-19 concerns prompt Indianapolis library restrictions

Concerns about the spreading coronavirus in Indiana are about to change the way people use the public library system in Indianapolis. Starting on Dec. 21, the city's library branches will no longer allow patrons to come in and browse the shelves for a book.

The branches will also restrict in-person services to curbside pickup and limit computer use.