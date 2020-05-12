Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Healthcare workers first up for vaccine

Saturday's latest updates in the coronavirus pandemic.

State healthcare workers first up for COVID-19 vaccine

As Indiana announces its preparations to begin coronavirus vaccinations for some 400,000 healthcare workers by the end of the month, the inoculation timeline for the state’s nursing home residents is still to be determined.

Chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health Dr. Lindsay Weaver said during a webinar meeting Friday that anyone who provides care to patients or is exposed to infectious materials will be the first in the state to be offered the vaccine.

But while healthcare workers within long-term care facilities are included in the earliest criteria, Weaver said the availability of the vaccine for residents of those facilities “will depend on what we have available."

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 14.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 279 thousand deaths and 5.47 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 65.9 million confirmed cases with more than 1.52 million deaths and 42.4 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Moscow opens dozens of coronavirus vaccination centers

Thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for a COVID-19 vaccination in Moscow starting Saturday, a precursor to a Russia-wide immunization effort.

The vaccination effort comes three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a “large-scale” COVID-19 immunization campaign even though a Russian-designed vaccine has yet to complete the advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety in line with established scientific protocols.

The Russian leader said Wednesday that more than 2 million doses of the Sputnik V jab will be available in the next few days, allowing authorities to offer jabs to medical workers and teachers across the country starting late next week.

COVID-19 relief: What's on the table as Congress seeks deal



After lengthy delays, optimism is finally building in Washington for a COVID-19 aid bill that would offer relief for businesses, the unemployed, schools and health care providers, among others struggling as caseloads are spiking.

Under pressure from moderates in both parties, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have initiated late-game negotiations in hopes of combining a relief package of, in all likelihood, less than $1 trillion with a separate $1.4 trillion governmentwide omnibus spending bill.