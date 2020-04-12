Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State tops 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Indiana tops 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths since March

Indiana has topped 6,000 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 deaths with the state also recording a new high for average daily coronavirus fatalities amid the ongoing infection surge.

The state health department’s Thursday update added 60 more recent coronavirus deaths to the statewide toll. Those put the ISDH recorded total at 6,033 coronavirus-related deaths.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the state was bracing for a possible new surge of infections following Thanksgiving gatherings in the past week but that he didn’t plan on toughening any statewide restrictions.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has now reached 61 per day.

Colts vs Texans tickets

The Indianapolis Colts are again allowed to host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the next home game on Sun., Dec. 20 against the AFC South division rival Houston Texans. Normal capacity for Colts home games at the stadium is 63,000.

Single-game tickets for Dec. 20 will go on sale to the public at Colts.com/singlegame or Ticketmaster.com Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be sold in “pods” so fans can have some physical distance from other groups.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 14.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 276,300 deaths and 5.4 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 65.2 million confirmed cases with more than 1.5 million deaths and 41.95 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.