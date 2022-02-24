A mental health crisis plagues Indiana children with many attempting suicide
One medical group declared children’s mental health a national emergency.
Adobe Stock
Health professionals across the country and here in Indiana are seeing what they call an alarming number of young people – as young as five years old – who are struggling with mental illness.
Even before the COVID-19 epidemic, suicide rates and attempted suicides among children and teens had been going up every year since 2007.
Then, the numbers soared in 2020. Emergency Rooms saw a 22% spike in potential suicides by kids between 12 and 17 years old compared to the year before.
“I think here we are definitely seeing a mental health crisis,” said Dr. Hillary Blake, a psychiatrist at Riley Hospital for Children. “I think a lot of it at the beginning was lockdown and removal from social situations, not being in school. But I think its just the continued stress of it.”
It was enough for the American Academy of Pediatrics to declare children’s mental health a national emergency in October 2021.
It launched a public campaign called “Sound the Alarm” to get people talking about suicide, an issue that’s often been difficult for people to talk about.
“I think we are so scared to talk about suicide when it comes to teens and children,” Blake said.
She believes we no longer have a choice.
“I think having honest conversations with your children and adolescents and asking how their mood is and if they’ve had any thoughts about wanting to kill themselves or harm themselves in any way — are very important conversations to have.”
Tonight at 6PM on 13News, meet a group of Western Boone High School students who decided to do something the stigma of mental illness among their peers.
We’ll talk with them about breaking the stigma and the results they’ve seen so far.
Mental Health for Children Resources:
Here are some resources for more help and information on children's mental health.
- Indiana mental health providers for children
- CDC's mental health for children resource center
- CDC statistics on children's mental health
- AMA mental health for children resource center
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP or text 435748
A Different Cry:
Earlier this month, WTHR sister station 11Alive in Atlanta published "A Different Cry," a series of reports that explored the rising suicide rates among Black youth in the U.S.
The story, told through the eyes of two families who said they lost their sons to suicide, shows how school systems are ill-equipped to handle bullying complaints and how poor records and data are obscuring the true nature of the crisis in America.
“I still can't get him choking me out of my head."
Those were the words of a 5th grader who later died by suicide in 2019. Unfortunately, Seven Bridges is one of many young children who have died by suicide in America. Watch the streaming special for "A Different Cry" in the video player below.