Indy library branches offering free lead screening kits

The kits can be used to test water, paint, soil and dust for lead and will be available at 13 Indianapolis Public Library branches.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is partnering with IUPUI's Center for Urban Health to give Marion County residents free lead screening kits for their homes.

The kits will be available at the following Indy PL branches:

Beech Grove

College Avenue

Decatur

East 38th Street

Garfield Park

Glendale

Haughville

Lawrence

Nora

Pike

Southport

Spades Park

West Perry

The kits can be used to test water, paint, soil and dust for lead. Individuals will need to collect samples, which takes about 20 minutes, then return the kit to the library to send it to IUPUI for lab processing. Processing takes a few weeks and will indicate if lead is present, plus give ways to prevent lead exposure.

"Lead is a serious health hazard and is especially concerning for small children six and under because exposure can lead to health issues and serious neurological problems if left undetected," said Angela Herrmann, program manager at the IUPUI Center for Urban Health. "Knowing if you have lead hazards in your home environment is an important step to mitigating this potential health risk."