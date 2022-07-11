IDOH hosting Black & Minority Health Fair

Visitors will have access to back-to-school immunizations, sports physicals and more than $2,500 in free health screenings.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is hosting the 36th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair July 14-17 at the Indiana Convention Center.

The theme of this year's health fair is Commit to be Fit, with the IDOH focusing on Hoosiers prioritizing their personal health after delaying their health care during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health fair has been a main touchpoint for many people seeking annual screenings for more than three decades, and we encourage families to attend this year to take advantage of the services being offered," Dr. Kris Box said. "Whether you need to get your cholesterol checked or are overdue for a breast exam or need a required back-to-school vaccine, the health fair can help you get back on track to good health."

Health fair visitors will have access to back-to-school immunizations, sports physicals and more than $2,500 in free health screenings.

The following free vaccinations and screenings will be available:

COVID-19 vaccinations

HIV testing

Screenings for dental, foot and ankle concerns

Back-to-school vaccinations for children ages 5 years and older (bring proof of insurance if you have it)

Free school sports physicals, available on a first-come, first-served basis, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 15 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16

The fair will also offer a variety of educational panels and resources on topics including Alzheimer's and dementia care; caring for the caregiver; spiritual wellness; mental health; diversity in research studies; substance use disorder; physician-patient relationships; and youth suicide.