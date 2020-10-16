Indiana coronavirus updates: US reports 60,000 new coronavirus cases for 1st time in 2 months

Coronavirus updates from Friday, Oct. 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.98 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 217,000 deaths and 3.17 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 38.92 million confirmed cases with more than 1.09 million deaths and 26.88 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US reports 60,000 new coronavirus cases for 1st time in 2 months

The U.S. recorded more than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, marking the first time in more than two months the daily count has passed that number. The nation is expected to reach 8 million total confirmed cases Friday as a new surge has become more apparent in recent weeks.

A Johns Hopkins University tracker reported approximately 63,600 cases Thursday. The last time it crossed 60,000 in one day was Aug. 14 when it reached 64,601.

New cases per day are on the rise in 44 states, with many of the biggest surges in the Midwest and Great Plains, where resistance to masks and other precautions has been running high, and the virus has often been seen as just a big-city problem.

Cleaning hands often, wearing a mask that covers your nose & mouth, & staying 6 ft from others are ways to slow the spread of #COVID19. Men, younger adults, & ppl less concerned about COVID-19 are less likely to clean hands after touching public surfaces. https://t.co/maoT8nGkUI pic.twitter.com/NcqKRm9m6q — CDC (@CDCgov) October 15, 2020

For most of mid-August through September, the U.S. daily total stayed under 50,000 per day and often below 40,000, according to Johns Hopkins. But it ramped up this month with at least 50,000 cases in nine of the first 16 days of October.

So far in the new surges, deaths have not increased at the same pace as infections.

For one thing, it can take time for people to get sick and die of the virus. Also, many of the new cases involve young people, who are less likely than older ones to get seriously ill. Patients are benefiting from new drugs and other improvements in treating COVID-19. And nursing homes, which were ravaged by the virus last spring, have gotten better at controlling infections.

Franklin cancels football game after positive COVID-19 test

Franklin Community High School has canceled their Friday, Oct. 16 varsity football game vs. Decatur Central and will not be rescheduled.

In an announcement Thursday evening, school officials said the cancellation was due to a positive test for COVID-19.

Tickets already purchased will be refunded.

A freshman football game scheduled for Saturday at Decatur Central High school is still scheduled to be played.

Study finds low risk of COVID-19 exposure through air on flights when masked

A Department of Defense and United Airlines study looking at the risk of catching the coronavirus while on a flight found that a person would need to be sitting next to an infected passenger for at least 54 hours to receive "an infectious dose" through the air.

The study was conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense and United Airlines.

Overall, researchers found that when everyone is wearing masks on a flight, very little of the virus spreads through the air, because of air circulation and filtering on planes.

The results are in: Your risk of exposure to COVID-19 is almost non-existent on our flights (yes, even on a full flight).



Learn more about the robotic mannequins, biodefense sensors and the results of this @DeptofDefense study here: https://t.co/NkqsW8r16A pic.twitter.com/KRMCrpPfGX — United Airlines (@united) October 15, 2020

Researchers used mannequin heads equipped with an aerosol generator that could mimic breathing and coughing. The generator released 180 million particles during each test, which took place in August at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

After 300 tests, the study found that in Boeing 777 and 767 planes with 100% seating capacity there would need to be a minimum of 54 flight hours to "produce inflight infection." It added that the risk of aerosol exposure is minimal even during long-duration flights.

The study did have some limitations. It didn't account for larger aerosol droplets that people can spread when eating or talking without a mask on. It also didn't review the risks associated with traveling to the airport and waiting to board the flight. It also did not look at the impacts if a person moved around or didn't just face forward.

Officials and scientists involved in the study said Thursday that the results were encouraging, but noted the limitations.