Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County easing some restrictions beginning Monday, including capacity at restaurants, bars, gyms, churches

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Sept. 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion County easing some restrictions beginning Monday, including capacity at restaurants, bars, gyms, churches

Marion County is easing some restrictions for businesses as the rest of the state has entered Stage 5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine provided an update of Marion County restrictions on various activities in a virtual press conference Friday morning.

Starting Monday, Sept. 28, the following changes go into place:

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs and food establishments may have up to 50 percent indoor capacity and 100 percent outdoor capacity. Restaurants and bars will continue to be closed at midnight.

Museum, cultural sites, music venues and other similar businesses are now able to open to 50 percent capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers and similar businesses can also expand to 50 percent capacity.

Live entertainment can resume at bars, clubs and performance venues with certain social distancing precautions in place. A 10-foot buffer should be maintained between the stage and audiences, as well as audiences social distancing themselves.

Assisted living facilities may be open to indoor visitation.

Funeral homes and churches can have indoor services at 75 percent capacity. Outdoor services can operate at 100 percent capacity.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.11 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 204,000 deaths and 2.76 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 32.99 million confirmed cases with more than 996,000 deaths and 22.85 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Fauci warns against 'pandemic fatigue'

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is cautioning people not to let pandemic fatigue weaken efforts to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that “people are exhausted from being shut down” and some give up on doing things that contain the virus.

The head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made the comment Friday in a podcast with a medical journal editor.

Fauci urges people to remember that “there is an end to this” and “we just have to hang in there a bit” as researchers work on a vaccine. Fauci says that “what we don’t want to have to do is to shut down again” if cases really spike.

#WearAMask in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but be sure to wear it the right way. Position your mask so that it fully covers your nose and mouth. If you’re not wearing your mask properly, #COVID19 particles can spread.



Learn more: https://t.co/iOQv5OMdKA. pic.twitter.com/Y0EBFhoGID — CDC (@CDCgov) September 27, 2020

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, a model often cited by the White House, says it projects 371,000 deaths by Jan. 1, 2021 if there is no change to the current use of masks and social distancing measures. That's a decrease from the 410,451 projection IHME made on Sept. 3.