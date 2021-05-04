Walmart, Sam's Club now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at all pharmacies

Getting a shot in the arm just got easier. All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Indiana are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Walmart and Sam's Club hit a COVID-19 vaccine milestone Tuesday. The retailers are now offering vaccinations in all of their pharmacies nationwide. This includes 124 pharmacies in Indiana.

Hoosiers can now walk into any of the retailers' pharmacies to get a vaccine. For those who would rather do the pre-vaccination paperwork before walking in, Walmart said to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week and Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday. The pharmacies will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. As an added bonus, Sam's Club doesn't require people to be a member to receive a vaccine.

The newly added walk-in appointments are part of Walmart and Sam's Club's plan to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Plus, both Walmart and Sam's Club are making it easier for employees to get a shot in the arm. The retailers are offering vaccine appointments to their employees, providing two hours of paid time to get a vaccination, and allowing associates to get the vaccine during their shifts if vaccines are being offered at their location.