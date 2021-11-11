United Way of Central Indiana successfully vaccinates staff ahead of looming federal mandate

United Way of Central Indiana has 104 employees. All but one are vaccinated.

INDIANAPOLIS — This January, larger businesses will likely be faced with making sure employees are vaccinated or face a hefty fine. That's if a federal appeals court allows President Joe Biden's mandate to pass. The president and CEO of one Indiana company is discussing the decision to get all employees vaccinated — mandate or not.

United Way of Central Indiana is among countless companies with at least 100 employees who could be tasked with getting everyone vaccinated. However, long before the federal mandate, the nonprofit required it to work there.

"We had a lot of debate about it, and we decided it was our responsibility as a leader in the community to help keep our community safe," said President and CEO Ann Murtlow.

United Way of Central Indiana is the region's largest network of nonprofit agencies, spanning seven counties. It helps people living in poverty, struggling to make ends meet.

"They are the most vulnerable people to both the health effects of COVID and to the economic effects of the pandemic, and so we wanted to set an example," Murtlow said.

In September, the president announced plans to mandate vaccines for larger companies.

Many employers like United Way imposed their own mandate. Murtlow encouraged other nonprofits to do the same.

"If you are not vaccinated or don't have an approved exemption by the end of the day on October 19th, you would not be employed at United Way of Central Indiana on October 20th," Murtlow said.

The company has 104 employees. All but one are vaccinated. That employee has a valid religious or medical exemption.

"It's a very emotional issue because the pandemic has raised emotions in everybody, the stress level in everybody, but it's a very personal thing," Murtlow said.

As the Jan. 4 vaccine deadline looms, Murtlow said she supports the community being a safe place for everyone.

"I just think there are times when organizations like ours have to step up and be first to set an example for the rest of the community, particular given the people we serve, and that was really our goal in making an early move in this space," Murtlow said.